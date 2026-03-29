Carlos Narvaez News: Taking seat Sunday
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Narvaez started behind the plate in the first two games of the season and will get a breather in Sunday's series finale after going 3-for-6 with a run and a strikeout. Connor Wong will instead do the catching for lefty Connelly Early.
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