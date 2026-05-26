Carlos Narvaez News: Taking seat Tuesday
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
It's a routine day off for Narvaez, who has now started four of the last six contests at catcher. Mickey Gasper is getting a rare start behind the dish for the Red Sox in Tuesday's series opener.
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