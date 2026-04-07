Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's series opener but is batting .273 through 24 plate appearances this year, though he's still in search of his first extra-base hit. Connor Wong is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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