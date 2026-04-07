Carlos Narvaez News: Taking seat Tuesday
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's series opener but is batting .273 through 24 plate appearances this year, though he's still in search of his first extra-base hit. Connor Wong is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday.
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