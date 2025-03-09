Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Perez headshot

Carlos Perez News: Sent out to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Cubs reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Sunday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Perez's dismissal from big-league camp leaves Carson Kelly, Miguel Amaya and Reese McGuire as the catchers who are likely competing for two spots on the Cubs' season-opening roster. The 34-year-old Perez has seen big-league action in parts of five seasons but spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, where he slashed .260/.344/.544 over 468 plate appearances.

Carlos Perez
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now