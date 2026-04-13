Carlos Rodon Injury: Completes live BP session

Rodon (elbow/hamstring) threw a 50-pitch live batting practice session Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Rodon did three "ups" to simulated rest in between innings and looked sharp. The next step for the left-hander is to either throw one more live batting practice session or begin a rehab assignment. Rodon is working his way back from offseason elbow surgery and more recently hamstring tightness. If all goes well, he could be ready for his season debut around the beginning of May.