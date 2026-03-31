Carlos Rodon Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Rodon (elbow) reported tightness in his right hamstring Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rodon has been working his way back from a procedure he underwent in the offseason to remove a bone spur from his left elbow. However, he now appears to be battling a hamstring injury he suffered while running. Manager Aaron Boone said the left-hander still threw Tuesday despite his new injury, and it remains unknown whether his season debut -- tentatively scheduled for late April -- will be delayed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings11 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30018 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season18 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30025 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More