Carlos Rodon Injury: Electric in second rehab start
Rodon (elbow) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight batters in his rehab outing with Double-A Somerset on Thursday.
Rodon was lights out in his second minor-league rehab start, tossing 51 of his 75 total pitches for strikes. The southpaw was able to build off the 4.1 scoreless innings he threw Friday with High-A Hudson Valley in the first outing of his rehab assignment. Rodon is on the precipice of making his 2026 debut with Yankees after opening the season on the 15-day injured list while recovering from left elbow surgery that he underwent in October. He'll likely wrap his rehab assignment with one more start early next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets36 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings41 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30048 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More