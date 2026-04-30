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Carlos Rodon Injury: Electric in second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Rodon (elbow) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight batters in his rehab outing with Double-A Somerset on Thursday.

Rodon was lights out in his second minor-league rehab start, tossing 51 of his 75 total pitches for strikes. The southpaw was able to build off the 4.1 scoreless innings he threw Friday with High-A Hudson Valley in the first outing of his rehab assignment. Rodon is on the precipice of making his 2026 debut with Yankees after opening the season on the 15-day injured list while recovering from left elbow surgery that he underwent in October. He'll likely wrap his rehab assignment with one more start early next week.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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