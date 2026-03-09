Carlos Rodon Injury: Faces hitters Monday
Rodon (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
It's the first time Rodon has faced hitters since he had surgery last October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow. The veteran left-hander's rehab from the procedure has gone off without a hitch, and he is expected to make some Grapefruit League appearances before Yankees camp breaks. Rodon will begin the year on the 15-day injured list, but he could be ready for his season debut before the end of April, at the earliest.
