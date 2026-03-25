Carlos Rodon Injury: Goes on 15-day IL
The Yankees placed Rodon (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Rodon had surgery last October to remove a bone spur from his left elbow and is still in the process of getting built back up. The southpaw should be close to starting up a rehab assignment, and the Yankees anticipate him being ready for his season debut before the end of April.
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