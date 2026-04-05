Carlos Rodon Injury: Has soreness, manager unconcerned
Rodon (elbow/hamstring) experienced "some soreness" following his workout Saturday, but manager Aaron Boone said that the soreness is "to be expected," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rodon is continuing to work his way back from both offseason elbow surgery and a recent battle with right hamstring tightness. The veteran pitcher's workout Saturday consisted of a bullpen and agility work, and though he felt some soreness, it doesn't appear the issue will set him back. Rodon is next expected to throw another side session before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab stint.
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