Carlos Rodon Injury: Has thrown 5-to-6 bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Rodon (elbow) has thrown 5-to-6 bullpen sessions and is scheduled to throw another one Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Rodon also revealed that he was given two platelet-rich plasma injections in his surgically repaired left elbow in order to expediate the healing process. The expectation is that Rodon will make a few Grapefruit League starts and be ready for his season debut in late April or early May.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
