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Carlos Rodon Injury: Likely to need three rehab starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 9:02am

Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Rodon (elbow/hamstring) will likely begin a rehab assignment following Saturday's live batting practice session, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Rodon is joining Double-A Somerset to face hitters Saturday. He could stay there and begin his rehab assignment afterward as long as everything goes well with Rodon's BP this weekend. Boone added that Rodon will likely need at least three rehab starts before returning to the majors for his 2026 season debut. An early- to mid-May return could be in the works for the left-hander. With both Rodon and Gerrit Cole (elbow) nearing returns, the Yankees could soon be getting a massive boost to their rotation.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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