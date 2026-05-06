Carlos Rodon Injury: Looks set for '26 debut Sunday

Rodon (elbow) appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees haven't officially confirmed Rodon's next step, but manager Aaron Boone previously said that the left-hander's next start could be in the majors once Rodon made the third appearance of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After posting a 0.93 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 9.2 innings between his first two rehab outings with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, Rodon wasn't able to maintain that level of form with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as he struck out four while yielding six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. More important than Rodon's results was the fact that he built up to 83 pitches in the outing, which indicates that he's ready to handle a typical starter's workload. The Yankees have seemingly already cleared the way for Rodon to rejoin the rotation by optioning Elmer Rodriguez -- who had been serving as the club's No. 5 starter -- to Triple-A following Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.