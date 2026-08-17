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Carlos Rodon Injury: Making return from IL on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 4:11pm

Rodon (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's contest in Baltimore, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Rodon breezed through 4.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his second and final rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Thursday. He threw only 58 pitches in that outing, so Rodon won't have enough stamina to pitch deep into Tuesday's game. Rodon has been out since early July due to left elbow inflammation.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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