Carlos Rodon headshot

Carlos Rodon Injury: Next rehab start could be last

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Rodon's (elbow) next rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could be his last, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon has looked sharp in his first two rehab outings, allowing just one run with a 12:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings. The left-hander got his pitch count built up to 75 his last time out and will get stretched out a bit more Tuesday. If all goes well, Rodon will make his season debut as soon as May 10 on the road in Milwaukee. Rodon is coming back from offseason surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
3 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
37 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
42 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
49 days ago