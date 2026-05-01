Carlos Rodon Injury: Next rehab start could be last
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Rodon's (elbow) next rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could be his last, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rodon has looked sharp in his first two rehab outings, allowing just one run with a 12:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings. The left-hander got his pitch count built up to 75 his last time out and will get stretched out a bit more Tuesday. If all goes well, Rodon will make his season debut as soon as May 10 on the road in Milwaukee. Rodon is coming back from offseason surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow.
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