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Carlos Rodon Injury: On track to debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 1:54pm

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Rodon (elbow) is likely on track to return from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut Sunday in Milwaukee, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Boone wouldn't 100 percent confirm that Rodon will take the hill Sunday, but the left-hander looks like he'll receive clearance to pitch that day if he makes it through his next bullpen session no worse for the wear. After undergoing surgery in October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow, Rodon was brought along slowly in spring training and opened the season on the shelf before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 24. Rodon looked sharp in appearances for High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset before struggling a bit in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, when he was charged with six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks. More importantly, however, Rodon built up to 6.1 innings and 83 pitches in the outing, which bodes well for his ability to handle a full workload in his 2026 MLB debut.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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