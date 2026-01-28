Rodon finished the 2025 regular season with a 3.09 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 195.1 innings -- all personal bests since he joined the Yankees in 2023. After struggling in the postseason (9.72 ERA), he underwent surgery to address a bone spur in his left elbow. He began a throwing program in December and has since reported to the team's facility in Florida. Barring any future setbacks, the 33-year-old southpaw will likely make a few appearances in the Grapefruit League and aim to make his regular-season debut in late April or early May.