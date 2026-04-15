Carlos Rodon headshot

Carlos Rodon Injury: Set for another live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 2:10pm

Rodon (elbow/hamstring) is slated to join Double-A Somerset and will face hitters in live batting practice Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Though Rodon had already thrown 50 pitches over three simulated innings against live hitters Monday, the Yankees aren't yet ready to have him begin a rehab assignment and will instead have him pitch in a controlled setting once again this weekend. The veteran southpaw is recovering from October surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur from his left elbow in addition to a tight right hamstring that cropped up a couple of weeks ago. He's without an official timeline to be activated from the 15-day injured list but appears to be trending toward an early May return.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
33 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
33 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
40 days ago