Carlos Rodon Injury: Set for another live BP

Rodon (elbow/hamstring) is slated to join Double-A Somerset and will face hitters in live batting practice Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Though Rodon had already thrown 50 pitches over three simulated innings against live hitters Monday, the Yankees aren't yet ready to have him begin a rehab assignment and will instead have him pitch in a controlled setting once again this weekend. The veteran southpaw is recovering from October surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur from his left elbow in addition to a tight right hamstring that cropped up a couple of weeks ago. He's without an official timeline to be activated from the 15-day injured list but appears to be trending toward an early May return.