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Carlos Rodon Injury: Slated for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rodon (elbow/hamstring) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session in the early portion of the coming week, per MLB.com.

Rodon continues to progress in his recovery from left elbow surgery, as he threw a 40-pitch bullpen Thursday. He recently experienced right hamstring tightness, which has affected his ability to field and cover bases, but the organization has suggested that the issue isn't a major concern. Rodon likely won't begin a minor-league rehab assignment until that issue is cleared up, however, and activation before the end of April is looking increasingly unlikely.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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