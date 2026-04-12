Carlos Rodon Injury: Slated for live BP
Rodon (elbow/hamstring) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session in the early portion of the coming week, per MLB.com.
Rodon continues to progress in his recovery from left elbow surgery, as he threw a 40-pitch bullpen Thursday. He recently experienced right hamstring tightness, which has affected his ability to field and cover bases, but the organization has suggested that the issue isn't a major concern. Rodon likely won't begin a minor-league rehab assignment until that issue is cleared up, however, and activation before the end of April is looking increasingly unlikely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets18 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings23 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30030 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season30 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30037 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More