Carlos Rodon Injury: Taking rehab to Double-A

Rodon (elbow) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Thursday with Double-A Somerset, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Rodon made his first rehab outing Friday with High-A Hudson, when he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four batters across 4.1 scoreless innings. The shift to Double-A is a promising sign for the veteran southpaw's timeline as he continues to recover from surgery in October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur from his left elbow. With a couple more rehab starts on tap, Rodon is trending toward making his 2026 season debut in early-to-mid May.