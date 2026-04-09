Carlos Rodon Injury: Throws 40-pitch bullpen session
Rodon (elbow/hamstring) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rodon felt normal soreness after his previous bullpen session this past weekend, but it seems he got through Thursday's workout with no hiccups. The Yankees will wait to see how the southpaw bounces back before determining the next step, but Rodon should be nearing a rehab assignment. He's coming back from offseason elbow surgery, and he's also dealt with some hamstring tightness of late.
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