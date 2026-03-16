Carlos Rodon Injury: Tosses another live BP

Rodon (elbow) threw two simulated innings at the Yankees' spring-training complex on Saturday, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Rodon threw 30 pitches, upping his count after throwing 20 last Monday in his first session against live hitters since undergoing left elbow surgery last October. The veteran hurler said he felt good Saturday, suggesting that he "could have gone more" but acknowledging that he "can't do that yet" as he approaches his recovery with caution. Yankees manager Aaron Boone sounded optimistic about Rodon's rehab, indicating that the left-hander is "probably not that far behind" and saying that Rodon is "trending in a good way." While Rodon is expected to begin the season in the injured list, there remains the expectation that he will take the mound for game action before the end of spring training, and he could take his place in the Yankees' rotation before the end of April.