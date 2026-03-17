Carlos Rodon Injury: Unlikely to pitch in spring game
Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Rodon (elbow) is not expected to pitch in a Grapefruit League game this spring, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rodon has been throwing side sessions and batting practice this spring and most recently threw 30 pitches across a pair of simulated innings over the weekend. However, there's just not enough time for Rodon to get into Grapefruit League contests. He's still building his arm up following offseason surgery to remove a bone spur from his left elbow. According to Phillips, Rodon is on track to make his regular-season debut sometime in April.
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