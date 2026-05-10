Carlos Rodon News: Activated for season debut
The Yankees reinstated Rodon (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Brewers.
The veteran left-hander opened the season on the shelf while finishing up his rehab from offseason elbow surgery, but he's ready to step into New York's rotation Sunday in Milwaukee. Rodon made three minor-league rehab appearances and built up to 6.1 innings and 83 pitches during his final outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so any workload restrictions should be minimal in his season debut.
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