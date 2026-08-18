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Carlos Rodon News: Activated for Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Yankees reinstated Rodon (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game at Baltimore.

Rodon has been sidelined due to elbow inflammation since late June, but he's ready to rejoin New York's rotation after a two-outing rehab assignment. The left-hander threw just 58 pitches across 4.1 scoreless innings during his final rehab outing, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his first few starts back with the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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