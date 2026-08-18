Carlos Rodon News: Activated for Tuesday's start

The Yankees reinstated Rodon (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game at Baltimore.

Rodon has been sidelined due to elbow inflammation since late June, but he's ready to rejoin New York's rotation after a two-outing rehab assignment. The left-hander threw just 58 pitches across 4.1 scoreless innings during his final rehab outing, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his first few starts back with the Yankees.