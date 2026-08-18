Carlos Rodon News: Activated for Tuesday's start
The Yankees reinstated Rodon (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game at Baltimore.
Rodon has been sidelined due to elbow inflammation since late June, but he's ready to rejoin New York's rotation after a two-outing rehab assignment. The left-hander threw just 58 pitches across 4.1 scoreless innings during his final rehab outing, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his first few starts back with the Yankees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week52 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week59 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week66 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week73 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More