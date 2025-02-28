Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Rodon headshot

Carlos Rodon News: Has another rough spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Rodon allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia on Thursday.

Rodon struck out three batters in a scoreless first inning, but he then allowed a two-run homer to Johan Rojas in the second. The veteran lefty pitched into the third, departing with two outs after giving up a run-scoring double. Rodon has yielded six runs over 5.1 frames through two spring starts, but he's building up his pitch count nicely, throwing 57 pitches Thursday.

