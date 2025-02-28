Carlos Rodon News: Has another rough spring outing
Rodon allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia on Thursday.
Rodon struck out three batters in a scoreless first inning, but he then allowed a two-run homer to Johan Rojas in the second. The veteran lefty pitched into the third, departing with two outs after giving up a run-scoring double. Rodon has yielded six runs over 5.1 frames through two spring starts, but he's building up his pitch count nicely, throwing 57 pitches Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now