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Carlos Rodon News: Picks up first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Rodon (1-2) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Rodon picked up his first win and first quality start of the season, throwing 56 of 93 pitches for strikes. The lone run against him came on a Nick Kurtz solo shot in the first inning. Rodon has been shaking off the rust after offseason elbow surgery, but he's given up just one run in each of his last two outings. He's at a 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB through 19 innings, so getting that lofty walk total under control will be his next order of business. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Guardians.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
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