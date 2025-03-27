Carlos Rodon News: Picks up win Opening Day

Rodon (1-0) earned the win Thursday versus Milwaukee, striking out seven and giving up one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings.

The left-hander generated 13 swinging strikes and six groundball outs on 89 pitches, with the only damage against him coming via a solo homer by Vinny Capra during the third inning. Rodon had some command issues during spring training with six walks and two wild pitches in 10 frames, but he was more in control during his season debut. A matchup with the Diamondbacks likely awaits next week for his second start of 2025.