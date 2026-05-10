Carlos Rodon News: Signs of rust in season debut
Rodon didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
Making his season debut, Rodon showed signs of rust following three minor-league rehab appearances. The 33-year-old southpaw tossed just 42 of his 78 pitches for strikes, walking at least five for the 18th time in his career. Rodon will be looking to sharpen his control as he becomes further removed from offseason elbow surgery, and he's set for a favorable matchup against a banged-up Mets lineup next weekend.
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