Carlos Rodon News: Struggles in first loss
Rodon (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Mets.
Rodon threw 55 of 88 pitches for strikes in his second big-league start this season following an offseason elbow surgery. The southpaw has now given up six runs (five earned) with a 10:8 K:BB through eight innings over his two starts. His pitch count Saturday suggests he's pretty close to fully stretched out, so he'll just need to work on fine-tuning his control and efficiency moving forward. Rodon's next start is projected to be at home versus the Blue Jays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 610 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodon See More