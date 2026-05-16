Carlos Rodon News: Struggles in first loss

Rodon (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Mets.

Rodon threw 55 of 88 pitches for strikes in his second big-league start this season following an offseason elbow surgery. The southpaw has now given up six runs (five earned) with a 10:8 K:BB through eight innings over his two starts. His pitch count Saturday suggests he's pretty close to fully stretched out, so he'll just need to work on fine-tuning his control and efficiency moving forward. Rodon's next start is projected to be at home versus the Blue Jays.