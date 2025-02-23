Carlos Rodon News: Struggles in spring debut

Rodon tossed 2.2 innings against Toronto in Grapefruit League play Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

It wasn't a great exhibition debut for Rodon, though he wasn't hit particularly hard -- all five knocks against him were singles. The veteran lefty did log a promising workload with 48 pitches, and his changeup usage was up from his norm last season, which could be an indication of his plans to adjust for the coming campaign after opponents belted 21 homers off his four-seamer last year. Rodon is expected to slot third in the Yankees' rotation behind Gerrit Cole and Max Fried.