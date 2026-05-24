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Carlos Rodriguez News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Rodriguez appeared in two games out of the Brewers' bullpen in mid-April before being sent down to Triple-A, but the right-hander will get another chance with the big club after Robert Gasser was optioned to Nashville. Across eight games (five starts) in Triple-A this season, Rodriguez has an 8.03 ERA, 2.44 WHIP and 26:21 K:BB across 24.2 innings.

Carlos Rodriguez
Milwaukee Brewers
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