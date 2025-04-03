Carlos Rodriguez News: Candidate to start Friday
Rodriguez was spotted in the Brewers' clubhouse prior to Thursday's game against the Reds and could be recalled from Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The team has made no official transaction with Rodriguez. However, it doesn't have a probable pitcher listed for Friday's game versus the Reds and Rodriguez would be a candidate to either start that game or be available in long relief. Rodriguez yielded one unearned run with a 7:1 K:BB over five innings in his first start of the season with Nashville and would be on six days' rest Friday.
