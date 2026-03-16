Carlos Rodriguez News: Optioned to Triple-A
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez made three appearances (one start) with the Brewers while in big-league camp, surrendering three runs while fanning four over five innings. He pitched in four games out of the bullpen a season ago for Milwaukee and should once again serve as organizational pitching depth to kick off the 2026 campaign.
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