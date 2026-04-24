Carlos Rodriguez News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodriguez has allowed one run with a 5:0 K:BB across two two-inning relief outings with the big club. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be absorbed by Shane Drohan.
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