Carlos Rodriguez News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Rodriguez has had a rough go of things in the minors this year, allowing 10 earned runs in just 10.1 innings during his three starts at Nashville. Despite his cold start and career 6.95 ERA in the big leagues, the Brewers will allow him to rejoin their pitching staff to presumably work as a long reliever. Coleman Crow was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.