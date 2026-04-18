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Carlos Rodriguez News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Rodriguez has had a rough go of things in the minors this year, allowing 10 earned runs in just 10.1 innings during his three starts at Nashville. Despite his cold start and career 6.95 ERA in the big leagues, the Brewers will allow him to rejoin their pitching staff to presumably work as a long reliever. Coleman Crow was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Carlos Rodriguez
Milwaukee Brewers
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