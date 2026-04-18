Carlos Rodriguez News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Rodriguez has had a rough go of things in the minors this year, allowing 10 earned runs in just 10.1 innings during his three starts at Nashville. Despite his cold start and career 6.95 ERA in the big leagues, the Brewers will allow him to rejoin their pitching staff to presumably work as a long reliever. Coleman Crow was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodriguez See More
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 940 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country53 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 22331 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodriguez See More