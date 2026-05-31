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Carlos Rodriguez News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

The 24-year-old spent the past week in the majors but will return to Triple-A after making two appearances and giving up three runs on five hits and a 3:4 K:BB over 5.1 innings. Rodriguez could return to the rotation at Nashville, where he has an 8.03 ERA through eight appearances (five starts) this year.

Carlos Rodriguez
Milwaukee Brewers
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