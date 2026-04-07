Carlos Santana Injury: Held out of Tuesday's lineup
Santana (groin) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
The veteran switch hitter departed Sunday's game against Atlanta due to right groin tightness and remained in Arizona on Monday to undergo an MRI. The results of the imaging have yet to be disclosed, but Santana will be sidelined for at least one game. Ildemaro Vargas is receiving the start at first base for the series opener in Queens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West26 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers47 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More