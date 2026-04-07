Carlos Santana Injury: Held out of Tuesday's lineup

Santana (groin) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

The veteran switch hitter departed Sunday's game against Atlanta due to right groin tightness and remained in Arizona on Monday to undergo an MRI. The results of the imaging have yet to be disclosed, but Santana will be sidelined for at least one game. Ildemaro Vargas is receiving the start at first base for the series opener in Queens.