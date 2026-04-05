Carlos Santana Injury: Leaves with apparent injury
Santana was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to an apparent injury, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The veteran first baseman appeared to tweak something during his first plate appearance but remained in the game, only to be replaced by a pinch runner after hitting a single. Santana can be considered day-to-day for now, but his status should be updated in the near future.
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