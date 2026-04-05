Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana Injury: Leaves with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:33pm

Santana was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to an apparent injury, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The veteran first baseman appeared to tweak something during his first plate appearance but remained in the game, only to be replaced by a pinch runner after hitting a single. Santana can be considered day-to-day for now, but his status should be updated in the near future.

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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