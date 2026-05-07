Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana Injury: Might return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Santana (thigh) could rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Santana is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno and played a third consecutive day at first base Thursday. Finding room on the roster should not be an issue, as Arizona has a few players with minor league options. Finding playing time will be more difficult. Ildemaro Vargas, who had a 24-game hit streak to open the season, has filled in at first base, and manager Torey Lovullo said there are no plans to take playing time away from him. DH is an obvious option, but Jose Fernandez and Adrian Del Castillo are producing.

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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