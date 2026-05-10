Carlos Santana Injury: Rehab continues through weekend
Santana (thigh) will continue his rehab assignment through the weekend, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
There had been talk of Santana being activated this weekend, but the Diamondbacks opted to give him a couple more games at Triple-A Reno before re-evaluating him. He smacked a two-run home run Saturday and has 26 plate appearances over six games for the Aces.
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