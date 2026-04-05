Carlos Santana Injury: Set for MRI

Santana (groin) will remain in Arizona and undergo an MRI on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Santana was forced to leave Sunday's extra-inning win over Atlanta in the bottom of second inning after pulling up lame with a right groin injury while legging out a single. The first baseman will now stick around Arizona for an extra day to undergo additional imaging while the rest of the squad travels to New York ahead of the team's three-game set against the Mets beginning Tuesday. Ildemaro Vargas replaced Santana at first base Sunday, and he could be the next man up if Santana is forced to miss any action moving forward.