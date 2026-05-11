Carlos Santana Injury: Setback on rehab assignment

Santana suffered a setback with his right adductor strain Sunday while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Santana had appeared poised for activation from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Rangers, but his status is now up in the air. The 40-year-old was functioning as the Diamondbacks' primary first baseman before getting hurt in early April, but with the emergence of Ildemaro Vargas, Santana could be looking at a reduced role when he does make it back.