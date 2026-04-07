Carlos Santana Injury: Shelved by adductor strain
The Diamondbacks placed Santana on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right adductor strain.
Santana suffered the injury in Sunday's game versus Atlanta and will need at least the next week-and-a-half to recuperate. With Pavin Smith (elbow) also shelved, the Diamondbacks' first base and designated hitter depth has thinned out. Ildemaro Vargas is at first base and Adrian Del Castillo is at DH on Tuesday against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West26 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers47 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More