Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana Injury: Shelved by adductor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Santana on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right adductor strain.

Santana suffered the injury in Sunday's game versus Atlanta and will need at least the next week-and-a-half to recuperate. With Pavin Smith (elbow) also shelved, the Diamondbacks' first base and designated hitter depth has thinned out. Ildemaro Vargas is at first base and Adrian Del Castillo is at DH on Tuesday against the Mets.

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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