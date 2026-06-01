Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Diamondbacks transferred Santana (thigh) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction frees up space on the 40-man roster for Pavin Smith (elbow) who is back from the 60-day IL. Santana had to be pulled off his rehab assignment in mid-May after suffering a setback with his right adductor strain and there is no timetable for his return.

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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