Carlos Santana Injury: Suffers groin injury
Santana left Sunday's game against Atlanta with right groin tightness.
Santana recorded a hit in his lone plate appearance Sunday and is hitting .083 in 26 plate appearances this season. It's unclear how much time Santana will miss with the injury. Ildemaro Vargas replaced Santana at first base.
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