Carlos Santana Injury: Will be evaluated this week

Santana (thigh) is continuing to rehab at Triple-A Reno and will be evaluated by the end of the week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Santana is three games into the assignment and is 2-for-11 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored for the Aces. He's been used at first base (twice) and designated (once), with his last two appearances lasting all nine innings.