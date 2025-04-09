Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana News: Belts second homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Santana took Sean Burke deep to center field for a 410-foot solo home run, which turned out to be the deciding run in Wednesday's game. Santana is off to a good start in 2025, and over his last eight outings he's gone 10-for-30 with three walks, four runs, two home runs and three RBI.

