Carlos Santana News: Benefits from teammate's injury
Santana started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 9-6 win over the Tigers.
Santana was in the lineup against a right-hander after Pavin Smith (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. The switch-hitting Santana, in theory, could start against pitchers of either hand, but it's uncertain how manager Torey Lovullo wants to handle first base going forward without Smith. Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas are also options. Santana is 1-for-12 through four games played in the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West19 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers40 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap49 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More