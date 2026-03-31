Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana News: Benefits from teammate's injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 5:42am

Santana started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 9-6 win over the Tigers.

Santana was in the lineup against a right-hander after Pavin Smith (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. The switch-hitting Santana, in theory, could start against pitchers of either hand, but it's uncertain how manager Torey Lovullo wants to handle first base going forward without Smith. Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas are also options. Santana is 1-for-12 through four games played in the regular season.

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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