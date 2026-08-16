Carlos Santana News: Cut loose by Atlanta

Atlanta granted Santana's release from his minor-league contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 40-year-old will hit free agency and will look to land with an organization that can present him with a clearer path back to the big leagues. After signing with Atlanta on June 28, Santana slashed .292/.385/.382 with two home runs and two stolen bases across 104 plate appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett.